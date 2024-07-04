The ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have already been replenished by 5.5 thousand prisoners. This was reported by the French publication Le Monde.

It is noted that prisoners who have joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the same rights as ordinary soldiers, except for leave. This is due to the risk of possible escape of convicts.

Andrei Lipsky, who was serving a sentence for stealing metal, told the publication that after completing a training camp, he joined a unit made up of other convicts.

Earlier, the battalion commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade (OShBr) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Kukharchuk spoke about the officers’ expectation of reinforcements from among prisoners. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are waiting for convicts due to a critical shortage of personnel.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Elena Vysotskaya stated that the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were replenished by about three thousand prisoners. According to the official’s estimates, up to five thousand convicts may join the ranks of the Ukrainian army.