Paris Match: Durov plans to rent an apartment in central Paris while awaiting trial

Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov has instructed realtors to find an apartment in central Paris where he will await trial. This reports French tabloid Paris Match.

According to the magazine, the businessman plans to move into a new home at the end of next week. However, Durov is “not interested” in the cost of the apartment, the article states.

“He [Дуров] has already commissioned a property search specialist to find him a home in the “beautiful areas” of Paris,” Paris Match notes.

Earlier, the French tabloid published photos of Telegram founder Pavel Durov. In the photos, a man resembling Durov in black clothes, glasses and a cap is walking around the French capital with a young woman.