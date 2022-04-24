The country repeats the 2017 dispute. On one side, the pro-European Macron. On the other, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. Surveys indicate that the president should win, but with a smaller advantage than five years ago. or presidential contest veteran Marine Le Pen. It is a repeat of the 2017 runoff duel, which again brings two opposing projects face to face: the pro-European cosmopolitan vision of liberal Macron and the Eurosceptic ultranationalism of right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen.

Five years ago, both Macron and Le Pen shook the political world by reaching the second round. It was the first time since the founding of the 5th French Republic, in the late 1950s, that the dispute took place without the presence of traditional political forces in the country: conservatives and socialists.

The scenario is now repeating itself in 2022, but now Macron, 44, can no longer present himself as an independent and renewing novelty. As president, he was able to show good numbers in the economy, but he also racked up wear and tear by pushing unpopular pro-market reforms.

Le Pen, 53, is in his third presidential race. In this campaign, she toned down part of the xenophobic and extremist agenda of her political group, focusing more on socioeconomic aspects, sometimes appropriating leftist flags. The strategy helped broaden her constituency, but a second look reveals that her program continues with the same old far-right elements.

The two candidates also turned the final stretch of the campaign into a clash of two different “anti” views. Le Pen stirred up his electorate to make the second round an “anti-Macron” referendum. The president has already made appeals to stop a victory for Le Pen’s far-right.

Macron’s attrition and the expansion of Le Pen’s electorate, added to the apathy of part of the electorate – especially the young – and the prospect of high abstention in the second round, raised fears during the campaign that France, the second largest economy of the EU, ends up being the scene of a new international political earthquake, as happened with the victory of Donald Trump in the USA, in 2016, and the approval of Brexit in the United Kingdom, in 2015.

However, the latest polls show that Macron is likely to be re-elected – breaking a cycle of failure that has plagued French presidents since 2002. A poll released on Thursday showed he should win by 15 points, with 57.5% of votes, against 42.5% for Le Pen. Another poll released this week pointed to an 11-point advantage for the current president. The Brazilian institute Atlas, for its part, indicated on Friday a leaner victory for Macron, with 6.6 points of advantage.

In the first round, Macron was the most voted of the 12 candidates in the dispute, obtaining 27.85% of the votes, followed by Marine, with 23.15% of the votes and who was only slightly ahead of the third place, the independent leftist Jean -Luc Mélenchon (21.95%).

Macron’s Offensive

In the two weeks of the second round of campaigning, Marine Le Pen, from the National Regroupment (RN) party, became increasingly distant from the leadership of Macron, from the Republic on the March party. The first surveys right after the first round pointed to a fiercer dispute, with the two rivals even appearing technically tied.

But Macron has managed to extend his lead, caving in on some unpopular reform projects. He, for example, has made a slight backtracking on plans to raise the retirement age. He also tried to focus on issues that his campaign had been ignoring, such as the loss of purchasing power and the environment, as a way of cultivating an ecological and working class electorate, while still trying to distance himself from being a “president of the rich”.

The head of state also increased his presence at campaign events, after being absent for much of the first round because of the war in Ukraine. He made several visits to Le Pen strongholds and outlying areas where Mélenchon did well in the first round. In addition, Macron painted himself as the only possible counterpoint to Le Pen’s radicalism, multiplying criticism against his rival and her program, trying to make voters aware of the risks of the country becoming ruled by the extreme right.

The highlight of the latter strategy came in the only debate of the second round, in which Macron fleshed out Le Pen’s plans and adopted a combative stance, leaving Le Pen on the defensive. In the clash, he also explored the rival’s ties to Russia, including a millionaire loan that RN obtained from a Russian bank in 2014 and warned that Le Pen’s proposal to ban the wearing of the Islamic headscarf in public would provoke a “civil war”. ”. All polls showed that Macron fared better than his rival in the debate.

Le Pen doesn’t reduce disadvantage, but should get record votes

Heir to a political clan that has haunted France for decades, Marine Le Pen showed in this campaign the product of a long and intense work of softening her radical image.

Throughout the run, she tried to offer an accessible version of populism, focusing especially on social issues such as lowering taxes and raising wages and pensions. In 2017, she had already taken the first steps of this strategy, but her campaign remained more explicit in the fight against immigration and in the defense of a “Frexit”.

This time, the language used in the anti-immigration, anti-European Union, anti-NATO and anti-Islam agendas has been addressed in less direct vocabulary. Instead of “Frexit”, she talks about “renegotiating treaties” with the EU. The complete exit from NATO became “exit from the unified command of NATO”, among other subterfuges. “It’s a program to leave Europe, although she doesn’t say it clearly,” Macron said ahead of the first round.

The second round campaign, in fact, ended up exposing some of the old Marine Le Pen. In this week’s debate, she was confronted by Macron over her plan to ban the wearing of the headscarf and populist plans to call referendums to bypass the National Assembly and implement nativist projects.

Le Pen even tried to salvage something from his poor performance in the debate, accusing Macron of having acted “arrogantly” in the duel and claiming that the “French [também] suffered from this arrogance and contempt for the past five years.”

But the dual strategy of victimization and speech softening showed its limits as the second round approached. In the two weeks of the campaign, Le Pen saw his distance from Macron widen, failing to win a decisive share of the undecided and Mélenchon voters.

Even so, surveys show that the candidate must win more than 40% of the valid votes – a record for the French extreme right and a stark contrast to the electoral massacre suffered by Marine’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round of elections. 2002. Never has the radical right come so close to winning France’s highest office.

The weakening of the “republican front”

As in 2017, Macron, in the role of Le Pen’s antagonist, won support from several moderate opponents. Almost all the main candidates defeated in the first round asked for support for the current president. France’s main newspapers also expressed support for Macron in editorials.

And again, as in 2017, there was one notable exception: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leftist independent who once again, by a small margin, saw his plans to reach the second round frustrated.

Mélenchon repeated his strategy of limiting himself to asking his supporters not to vote for the far right, without endorsing Macron’s candidacy. In practice, leaving the door open for their voters to vote blank/null or not turn up at the polls.

Mélenchon’s new refusal to support Macron and a growing disinterest on the part of young people to vote – a survey found that 41% of people aged between 18 and 24 did not attend the first round – demonstrated deep fissures in the “sanitary cord” or “sanitary cord” strategy. republican front”, when virtually the entire political spectrum puts differences aside and unites around a moderate to defeat an extremist force.

If in past elections the presence of a radical in the second round was a guarantee of a certain victory for a moderate, this time the election showed a grayer scenario. In 2002, conservative Jacques Chirac defeated extremist Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round by a whopping 64 percentage points. In 2017, Macron was never really threatened by Marine Le Pen and ended up winning with a 32-point lead.

This time, Macron’s slimmer lead in polls, the “Neither Macron nor Le Pen” protest organization – such as the one that took place at the Sorbonne shortly after the first round – and the signaling of the possibility of a high abstention, demonstrate that a part of the voters got tired of the ritual of voting for the “least bad” – as defined by a disillusioned young student in an interview with RFI. It’s a position that has drawn criticism from some observers for serving, in practice, as unintentional complacency with the far right.

Faced with the risk of lack of interest on the part of the electorate and the fear about the effects that a surprise in the election could have on the EU, the Prime Ministers of Portugal, António Costa, of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, expressed public support for Macron’s re-election, pointing to the risks of a Le Pen at the Élysée Palace. Former President Lula also released messages of support for Macron.

The French president himself, even in a more comfortable situation in recent days after widening his advantage, warned on Thursday: “Nothing is guaranteed.”

Although the “republican front” has lost steam, Macron is still likely to benefit from a feeling of rejection from the far right among a decisive part of the electorate. According to an Ipsos poll, 39% of voters who plan to vote for Macron this Sunday have as their main motivation preventing a victory for Le Pen, and not necessarily endorsing the president’s program. Only 25% said they shared Macron’s ideas. In the case of Le Pen, 42% of his voters said they agreed with his program.

Even Mélenchon’s disillusioned voters have begun to move to support Macron, in support that must be decisive. A poll showed that 54% of its voters intend to vote for the current president to bar Le Pen. Another 23% must abstain or opt for blank/null. Paradoxically, at least 23% of leftist voters said they would be willing to vote for the right-wing extremist Le Pen. In a way, the second round ended up turning once again into a referendum on whether a member of the Le Pen family could finally take power.

