Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/07/2024 – 18:40

After President Macron’s gamble to break the political impasse backfired, France heads into the second round of legislative elections with the prospect of growth for Le Pen’s party and a paralyzed lower house. French voters return to the polls this Sunday (07/07) for the second round of early legislative elections, which will decide the final composition of the National Assembly, the country’s lower house of deputies. In all, 501 of the 577 seats are up for grabs in the second round – only 76 deputies were elected in the first stage, on June 30.

After an inconclusive first round, marked by the leadership of the far-right National Rally (RN) – Marine Le Pen’s party –, a good result for the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP) and the meltdown of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition, the second round is also unlikely to resolve the political impasse that has marked the National Assembly since 2022.

Assembly without absolute majority

According to the latest polls, no party or coalition is likely to have enough strength to secure a majority in the National Assembly.

Not even the far right, strengthened in the first round and which initially appeared to have the prospect of controlling the Assembly, seems capable, according to surveys, of reaching a sufficient number of deputies.

In France’s semi-presidential system, the president and members of the government are elected separately. A president relies on a prime minister appointed by the National Assembly to ensure governability.

To secure a majority and have the prerogative to appoint a prime minister and lead a stable government, a party or coalition must have at least 289 seats.

Second round should consolidate Macron’s meltdown

On June 9, Macron surprised France by calling an early legislative election. His calculation was to use the timing of the European election results, in which the far-right fared better, to shake up the electorate, position himself as the only viable alternative to Le Pen’s party and also exploit divisions on the left.

With this, Macron wanted to regain the centrist government majority in the National Assembly, lost in the last legislative election, in 2022. Without a majority of 289 deputies, the president had been facing increasing difficulties in advancing his reforms.

However, the strategy appears to have backfired. The first round had already signaled a meltdown of Macron’s group, grouped together in the Juntos coalition, which elected only two deputies. In the second round, Juntos appears to have a chance of securing a bench of 110 to 135 deputies.

The result is still a recovery compared to forecasts released before the first round, which suggested that the coalition could be reduced to double digits. However, even in the best-case scenario, Juntos is expected to be well below the last legislature, when it had 245 deputies. Officially, Macron’s bloc is led in the election by the current Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

Strengthened left

Macron’s group is expected to fall to third place in the Assembly, also behind the left-wing NFP alliance.

By calling the election in early June, Macron also hoped that divisions on the left that have deepened over the past year would play in his favor. In 2022, different parties, including the populist La France Insoumise (LFI), led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the traditional Socialist Party (PS), the Communist Party and the Greens, have joined forces in an alliance known by the acronym Nupes.

Nupes elected 127 deputies in 2022, the second largest bench, but soon split due to internal divisions.

In 2024, to Macron’s frustration, however, the parties of the defunct Nupes quickly announced this June that they had put aside their differences to contest the new election together, this time under the name New Popular Front (NFP).

In the first round, the NFP won around 28% of the vote, elected 32 deputies and qualified for around 400 contests in the second round. Since then, the alliance has withdrawn more than a hundred candidacies in triangular contests (when more than two candidates advance to the second round) in order to strengthen moderate candidates better positioned to defeat the far right.

Even with the withdrawals, the NFP is expected to once again elect the second largest bench in the National Assembly, but this time surpassing Macron’s coalition, winning between 159 and 182 seats – a few dozen more than the 131 won in 2022, but far from the 289 deputies needed for a majority.

Far-right expected to elect record number of deputies, but miss out on absolute majority

All eyes in the second round are on the National Rally (RN). For decades a marginal force in post-war French politics, the far right has never made it this far in a legislative election since the founding of the French Fifth Republic in 1958.

In the first round, the party and an allied faction from the traditional right won, together, more than 33% of the votes, and elected 38 deputies. RN also qualified for more than 400 second-round disputes, a record.

Shortly after the first round, the first surveys indicated that the RN had a real chance of winning more than 289 deputies. In practice, this would mean controlling the government and the internal agenda of the second largest economy in the European Union.

However, Marine Le Pen’s bloc could miss the opportunity. According to polls, in the best-case scenario for the RN, the party and its allies should elect a maximum of 220 deputies. In the worst-case scenario, 190.

The scenarios would not fail to represent significant growth – in 2022, the RN elected 89 deputies. Le Pen would still form the largest bench in the Assembly.

In recent days, some of the RN’s limitations have become more evident. When Macron announced the call for elections, the RN leadership said it was prepared. But the campaign showed that the party had to go to great lengths to fill its candidacies. Problems soon emerged.

French media have reported that some new candidates have made racist and anti-Semitic comments in the past. One of the RN candidates in Normandy, for example, had previously appeared in a photo wearing a Nazi officer’s cap.

The episodes have raised accusations that the RN remains the same extremist party as always, that the changes implemented by Marine Le Pen from the 2010s onwards to “normalize” the party were merely cosmetic, and that, under pressure, the far-right reveals its true face.

Officially, the RN campaign is led by Jordan Bardella, nominal president of the party, but in practice a protégé of Le Pen.

Efforts to curb the far right

To prevent the RN from forming an absolute majority, the Macronist center and the left of the NFP withdrew from the second round more than two hundred candidates who were competing with the far right in triangular disputes.

The strategy aims to concentrate the votes of voters who do not want to see the RN in charge of the Assembly on a single candidate from the democratic camp. In total, the NFP withdrew 132 candidacies. Macron’s coalition withdrew 81.

The strategy, called “Republican Front”, already used in other elections, appears, according to research, to have had an effect, as the RN moved away last week from the possibility of forming a majority.

But cracks have also appeared. The Macronist bloc, for example, has been divided over whether to support NFP candidates that include names from Mélenchon’s LFI. After initial resistance, Prime Minister Macronist Attal has argued that voters should be given the option of voting for an LFI candidate if it helps to thwart the far right.

However, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has publicly spoken out against it, saying that the RN and LFI are equivalent extremes. According to the French press, some Macronist candidates have also sounded out far-right rivals to urge them to drop out and thus form a sort of reverse republican front against LFI candidates.

Tense campaign

Throughout the week, the second round campaign recorded several episodes of political violence.

Four people were arrested on Wednesday after being accused of attacking Prisca Thevenot, the spokeswoman for the Attal government, and members of her staff who were distributing campaign posters.

Left-wing candidate Danielle Simonnet denounced that this week “far-right militants” attacked three of her supporters who were also putting up posters.

In southeastern France, far-right candidate Marie Dauchy reported being attacked by a shopkeeper in a market, while former Macronist minister Olivier Véran denounced the “cowardly assault” suffered by a 77-year-old activist.

According to the France Info portal, the elections have also been the target of interference attempts by Russia, which has acted through social media and influencers to favor the far right.

Amid the tensions, the government will mobilize 30,000 police officers to prevent possible riots starting Sunday night, when the results are released.

Risk of paralysis

The final result, whatever it may be, will not directly affect Macron’s tenure as president. His term runs until 2027.

But it is certain that an unfavorable result for Macron must bury the president’s political agenda.

On Friday, polls pointed to an even more fragmented National Assembly, with no bloc holding a majority. In this case, the French legislature risks being deadlocked for at least a year – the minimum period for calling a new election.

If the RN, which is currently leading the polls, wins an absolute majority, it will secure the appointment of the next prime minister and cabinet. This scenario, when the president and prime minister are from rival political groups, is called “cohabitation.” This has happened three times (1986-1988, 1993-1995, and 1997-2002), but in cases involving traditional parties, never with an extremist party like the RN. In the case of cohabitation, the president is usually weakened.

But the RN leadership has said it will only accept leading the government if it has an absolute majority, either with its members or through alliances, rejecting the possibility of leading a minority cabinet, as in the case of the current Prime Minister Attal. Normally, a minority government is exposed to no-confidence votes in the Assembly, and it would be certain that rival blocs would join forces to try to bring down the RN.

If the RN does not have the strength to dominate the House, Macron could have the option of trying to form a multi-party coalition with the left, but such a scenario is considered unlikely because of the mutual hostility between the Macronists and the LFI, the dominant force in the NFP.

Macron could then keep a weakened Attal as interim prime minister. Another alternative considered by analysts would be for the president to appoint a “government of experts” without party affiliation, but which could run the day-to-day running of the Assembly until new elections are called. During this period, it would be certain that no major reforms would be approved. But such a government would still have to be approved by the divided Assembly.

Whatever the outcome, it seems certain that the next year will be one of turbulence in the National Assembly and, consequently, in France.