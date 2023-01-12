Delay the retirement age to 64 years and contribute 43 years pto collect one

full pension are some of the measures proposed by the government of Emmanuel Macron in France to achieve the “balance” of the pension system.

Macron, who already withdrew a first reform attempt in 2020 due to the arrival of covid-19, it faces again the rejection of the unions and the majority of the opposition, which foresee massive protests in January. Below are the main points of the reform project:

64 years

The legal retirement age will go from 62 to 64 years, at a rate of three months per year from September 1, 2023 until 2030. The measure “will affect all active workers”, including civil servants, the prime minister specified, Elisabeth Borne.

exceptions

People with disabilities may retire earlier, starting at 55 years of age, and those with disabilities, at 62 years of age. Those who started working earlier will be able to retire earlier.

Active workers from before they were 16 years old will be able to do so at 58 years of age, those who started between 16 and 18, at 60; and two years later who began their working life between the age of majority and 20.

Among civil servants, the military, police, firefighters or nursing assistants retain their right to early retirement.

43 years of listing

To collect a full pension, the duration of contribution will go from the current 42 years to 43 years by 2027. The government thus advances this objective set by a reform adopted in 2014 by the government of the socialist François Hollande, but by 2035.

The plan maintains the retirement limit at 67 years with a full pension for those who did not contribute enough. Periods of maternity or paternity leave will also be taken into account, which will benefit “women” above all, according to the government.

low pensions

The full pension of future retirees may not be less than 85% of the minimum wage, that is, about 1,200 euros (1,287 dollars) when the reform comes into force, if approved by Parliament.

The measure will be applied to already pensioners, according to Borne, a concession to obtain the support of the right-wing party Los Republicanos and that will benefit “almost 2 million” people.

work of the elderly

To facilitate the hiring of older people, the government will create a “seniors index” to “value good practices and denounce bad ones.”

Companies with more than 1,000 employees must participate as of this year and those with more than 300 as of 2024. The government does not rule out sanctions for reluctant companies.

France plans to make it easier for retirees to return to work so that they can improve their pension and make progressive retirement more flexible, which allows them to work part-time for two years before retiring, receiving part of the

pension.

The professional prevention account, which takes night work and other hardship criteria into account, may be used to finance professional retraining. Other criteria, such as carrying heavy loads, painful postures and mechanical vibrations, will be taken into account in a new “investment fund in the prevention of professional burnout”, endowed with one billion euros.

special regimes

Most special pension schemes, such as those of the Paris RATP public transport, energy companies or the Bank of France, will no longer apply to new hires in these sectors.

