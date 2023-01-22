Burkina Faso had requested the withdrawal of French forces, according to a message from Ouagadougou sent by a diplomatic source to “Agence France Presse”, on Sunday.

In this letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso to Paris dated Wednesday: “Ouagadougou suspends and puts an end completely to the agreement of December 17, 2018 relating to the status of the French armed forces” in Burkina Faso.

She added that the agreement provides for “a one-month advance notice period.”

A source close to the government of Burkina Faso confirmed to “Agence France Presse” that the authorities had requested “the departure of the French soldiers as soon as possible.”

French response

• At the press conference, Macron announced that he was waiting for “clarifications” from Burkina Faso regarding its request.

• Macron considered that the news spreading in Ouagadougou since Saturday creates “great confusion,” noting that he is waiting for transitional President Ibrahim Traoré to be able to “express.”

• He explained: “I think we have to wait a lot. We are waiting for clarifications from Traore.”

The news comes in the context of increasing tension between the two countries for months, while Moscow is trying to impose its influence through the militants of the “Wagner” group in a country exhausted by terrorist attacks.

On Tuesday, Traoré, who came to power in a coup at the end of September, the second in 8 months, said that “the struggle for sovereignty has begun.”

France has been facing protests against its presence in Burkina Faso for several months, and organized several demonstrations, the latest of which was last Friday in Ouagadougou, to demand France’s withdrawal from this coastal country, which hosts a battalion of nearly 400 French special forces.