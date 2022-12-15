By Julien Pretot

DOHA (Reuters) – Concerns have been raised about France’s alleged lack of strength following their 1-0 defeat by Tunisia in the defending champions’ final group stage game, but Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Morocco eased those doubts as Les Bleus reached their second consecutive World Cup final.

With top of the group virtually assured ahead of the Tunisia clash, manager Didier Deschamps has changed his squad, with nine new players starting after victories over Australia and Denmark in the first two matches.

The substitutes were disappointing overall, but Deschamps admitted he didn’t make the task any easier as the reserve squad lacked collective experience.

On Wednesday, he was forced to make two changes to the squad that beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 and England 2-1 in the quarter-finals, as defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot they were cold.

Youssouf Fofana, in Rabiot’s place, sometimes struggled to make up for Kylian Mbappé’s lack of defensive work on the left flank, but the Monaco player did his job, winning important balls and moving France forward.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konaté was solid after equally convincing performances against Australia and Tunisia, which could even give Deschamps a headache when he goes into the squad for Sunday’s final against Argentina.

While he only made one late substitution in the 2-1 win over England, Deschamps used the bench more against Morocco.

He brought on striker Olivier Giroud 20 minutes into the second half to bring in Marcus Thuram, who performed well on the left, pinning the defenders and leaving space for Mbappé.

“The coach realized that it was getting difficult to defend on that side and that’s why he brought in Marcus Thuram, so that we were the ones who pressed and blocked that flank,” said Antoine Griezmann.

The most spectacular decision, however, was to remove Ousmane Dembélé in the 33rd minute and replace him with Randal Kolo Muani. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker needed just 44 seconds to score to make it 2-0.

“I usually play Kingsley (Coman) but he wasn’t feeling very well in the afternoon,” said Deschamps.

“And I also knew that Randal has this great ability to run. I don’t want to brag, but it’s also a good example for the other players who haven’t been used much, they know they can be decisive at some point. Our bench players are important.”