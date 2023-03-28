France | Researchers discovered an ancient landfill and made surprising statue discoveries

Among other things, Roman coins and two terracotta statues depicting Venus, the goddess of love, were found at the excavation site in Rennes.

French fries archaeologists have discovered an ancient Roman landfill in the city of Rennes in northwestern France, according to the French archaeological institute Inrap on their website.

In the excavations started due to the construction project, Roman coins, fragments of pottery and two terracotta statues depicting Venus, the goddess of love, were found at the landfill, among other things. The reason for leaving the statues in the landfill is unknown.

Venus was the Roman goddess of love and beauty, the Roman equivalent of the ancient Greek Aphrodite.

Originally the landfill served as a quarry from which the Romans quarried stone to build the present-day city of Rennes. The use of the quarry was abandoned in the second century. After that, it found a new use as a landfill.

Live Science by it was quite common for open pits to eventually end up as landfills during the Roman Empire.

In the Middle Ages, the over two meter deep quarry in Rennes was completely filled. In the excavations, archaeologists also found remains from later than the time of the Roman Empire. Among the discoveries were ovens, wells and the remains of wooden buildings. In addition, a pipe from the 17th century was found, which led water to the long city.

Rennes is currently the capital of the administrative region of Brittany in France. The city has more than 220,000 inhabitants.

Before the beginning of our era, there was a Gallic village on the site of the city, but the actual city was founded by the Romans in the first century. Rennes was then known as Condate Riedonum.

Roman legions conquered Gaul of Julius Caesar in charge in 50 BC.

