The French maritime authorities announced that they had rescued 72 migrants whose boats faced difficulties in the English Channel while trying to cross to Britain.

The French Coast Guard received a warning Sunday morning that a number of boats were facing problems off the coast of Calais.

A French patrol rescued a boat with 38 migrants on board and took them to Calais.

A tugboat operated by the French Navy rescued another boat with 34 migrants on board and took them to the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer on the French coast.

The French authorities clarified that all the migrants are in good health and have been handed over to the relevant rescue agencies and border police.