The French authorities rescued this Saturday 132 migrants who were trying to cross the English Channel in several lucky boats to clandestinely reach the coasts of Great Britain.

One of the rescue operations was carried out by the Ridens ship, chartered by the French State, which recovered 57 people after the boat in which they were sailing had suffered a breakdown, the Maritime Prefecture of La Mancha explained in a statement. of the North Sea.

That boat had been sighted in the morning off the coast of the French town of Gravelines and the Ridens had been monitoring it for hours. She disembarked her occupants in the port of Calais.

On the other hand, the tug Abeille Normandie rescued 75 castaways who were on another boat and took them to the port of Boulogne sur Mer.

In its statement, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea insisted that it warns anyone trying to make the crossing to England about the risks, taking into account that it is one of the areas with the most maritime traffic in the world, since there More than 600 commercial ships pass through.

Furthermore, weather conditions are often difficult, considering that there are 120 days a year with winds of at least force 7 (between 50 and 61 kilometers per hour).

According to the Maritime Prefecture, Last year more than 35,000 people tried to arrive by sea clandestinely to British shores. Of all of them, almost 6,000 failed in their attempt and returned to France or were returned by the rescue services.

EFE