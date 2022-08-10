France, beluga trapped in the Seine was taken

The beluga specimen got trapped in the Seine was taken from the river waters. The AFP reports, explaining that they served approx 6 hours to raise the animal, which weighs 800 kilograms, by means of a net attached to a crane. The cetacean was placed on a barge to allow a team of a dozen veterinarians to give it the first treatment.

The belugaa protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will now be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast. The four-meter whale was spotted more than a week ago in the direction of Paris and ran aground some 130 kilometers inland from the Channel, at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, in Normandy.

Beluga taken from the Seine, experts: “Could die now, while handling, while traveling or at point B”

Since Friday, the animal’s movement inland was blocked by a lock in Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, 70 kilometers northwest of Paris, and his health deteriorated after the cetacean refused to eat. However, his condition was judged “satisfactory” by the team of veterinarians who helped him. In a lock of the port of Ouistreham, in the English Channel, a basin of sea water has been prepared for the animal, which will spend three days under observation in view of its release.

However, the “exceptional” operation of returning to sea is not without risks for the whalewho is weakened and stressed, said Isabelle Brasseur, who is part of a Marineland team sent to assist in the rescue, along with the NGO Sea Shepherd France.

“He could die now, while handling, while traveling or at point B“, in Ouistreham, he added. The 24 divers involved in the operation and the rescuers who took care of the ropes had to try several times, between 22:00 and 4:00 in the morning, to lure the animal into the nets for lift it from the water A group of onlookers stayed all night on the shore to observe the operation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

