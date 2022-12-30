France will require travelers arriving from China to submit a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before travel, the French Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.
The test will be mandatory for direct and indirect flights from China, and passengers on board flights from China will also have to wear masks.
The ministry said that no date has been set for the implementation of the measures, but that a government decree will be published and notified to EU member states.
