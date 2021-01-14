Six cases of serious adverse reaction following the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been identified in France. This was reported on Thursday, January 14, by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM).

“Six serious and favorable side effects were observed in France with the Pfizer / BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine during the third week of vaccination: four cases of allergic reactions and two cases of tachycardia,” it said.

Another person vaccinated with Pfizer died in a nursing home, according to the agency. His death occurred two hours after vaccination, but no allergic reactions were recorded. For this reason, after studying the medical history of the deceased, it was decided not to establish a connection between his death and vaccination.

In addition, the agency reported on the identification of mild adverse reactions to the drug. Thirty such cases have been identified.

COVID-19 vaccination began in France on December 27, 2020.

The first case of an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in France was recorded on January 12. It manifested itself as an allergy.

On January 14, Norway announced 23 fatal cases after vaccination with Pfizer / BioNTech for COVID-19.