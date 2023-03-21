After the pension reform was decided, there were riots in some places in France. In Paris, for example, demonstrators set garbage cans on fire. Several people are arrested.

A firefighter tries to extinguish rubbish bins set on fire by protesters in Paris. Image: AFP

AOn Monday evening, riots broke out again in Paris as a result of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms. As reported by the French newspaper LeMondeseveral hundred people gathered in the city center, including MPs from the party “La France Insoumise”.

As a result, there were clashes between demonstrators and the police on the Avenue de l’Opéra and other places in the city. Several rubbish bins burned and small barricades were erected. Police arrested 101 people, according to the report.

The background to the protests, which have been going on for several days, is the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64, which will now come into force after the government survived two no-confidence motions from the opposition on Monday evening.

The National Assembly was actually supposed to decide on the reform last Thursday. However, fearing a lack of a majority, President Macron’s government decided to use a special article in the constitution to pass the amendment to the law, bypassing parliament.