France is going to build Sufrain-class deadly submarines to increase its naval strength. These submarines will not only be equipped with the world’s most dangerous weapons, but they will also be difficult to catch under water. It is also known as the Barracuda Class submarine. The first submarine of this class will be formally commissioned into the French Navy by the end of next year.

Enemies of submarines and warships will form

These Sufrain-class submarines will replace the current Rubis-class submarines of France. Many deadly weapons will be installed in them, which will be enough to destroy a city. It will deploy modern F-21 heavyweight torpedoes made in France itself. Which will be able to destroy any enemy submarine or warship in the blink of an eye.

Capable of running at a speed of 46 km per hour

The power submarine will get its strength from its recharged lithium ion battery. At the same time, a single charged aluminum silver oxide battery will be used to fire weapons. This submarine is capable of moving at a speed of around 46 kmph under the sea. France’s famous naval group is building this submarine.

Deadly cruise missile will be equipped

The second deadliest weapon of this submarine would be the Navus cruise missile. It is generally believed to be comparable to the US Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile. These Sufrain-class submarines will provide France with strategic strike capability even at night to accurately attack enemy targets. It has such technology that can execute its mission by reaching deep into the enemy’s territory.

This submarine can lay a mine in the sea

This submarine can also lay an FG-29 mine to hunt enemy ships and submarines at sea. At the same time, the SM39 anti-ship missile can sink into the water before any enemy warship can recover. The submarine will also carry unmanded underwater UAVs. Which can infiltrate enemy territory via remote.