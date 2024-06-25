The French team continues to generate a run, run in its country after the 1-1 draw against the Polinia team in the closing of group D of the Euro 2024.

The Gauls, who came as favorites to take the lead in the area, did not even manage to meet that goal and finished in second place after Austria’s 3-2 victory against the Netherlands, which caused the surprise and advanced as first in the group.

All the spotlights were on star Kylian Mbappé, who returned to the starting roster after being a substitute in the goalless draw against the Netherlands due to a severe blow to his nose in the debut.

The Real Madrid star showed his teammates the way and scored a goal in the 56th minute of the second half after having the powder wet in the first half. Kylian took responsibility for a penalty in his favor and without hesitation he scored 1-0 for the Gallos who climbed to first place in the area.

However, nothing was defined and Poland managed to reach a tie after a controversial action. The VAR called the Italian referee Marco Guida to review a possible infringement by Upamecano and after seeing the screen he took a penalty.

Robert Lewandowski took the direct free kick, but goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved the shot. The referee, after being notified by his assistant, decided to repeat the charge for an overtake by the goalkeeper. This time, the Polish captain did not fail and scored the final 1-1.

With the tie, France advances as second in group D with 5 points and awaits a rival for second in group E between Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine.