Russian Pavel Durov, 39, creator of Telegram, arrested over the weekend in France | Photo: Dan Taylor/TechCrunch Disrupt Europe Berlin 2013/Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons

The founder and CEO of the messaging platform Telegram, Pavel Durov, was released from police custody in France on Wednesday (28) and taken to testify before a judge, with the aim of being indicted in a case that includes a dozen charges, according to sources from the French justice system told EFE.

This will be Durov’s first testimony to the French courts since his arrest on Saturday (24) and comes after the expiration of the maximum legal period for provisional detention.

“The investigating judge terminated Pavel Durov’s police custody and asked him to present himself for questioning and possible indictment,” the sources said.

Durov is being investigated in a lawsuit that includes 12 charges related to the dissemination of criminal content related to drug trafficking, child pornography and fraud via Telegram, a platform he created that currently has almost a billion users.

The list of crimes includes alleged complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable illicit transactions by organized criminal groups, refusal to cooperate with authorities by sharing documents or information necessary to prevent illegal acts, and complicity in fraud and drug trafficking, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The 39-year-old Russian billionaire was arrested after landing in a private plane at Le Bourget private airport near Paris.

Durov, who also holds French and UAE nationality, resides in Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered.