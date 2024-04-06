=======

France raises the issue of military supplies to Kiev after having announced and proposed to its EU and NATO partners to send troops to Ukraine. Paris, reports the portal specialized in military technologies, will send to Ukraine an unspecified number of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles necessary to replenish the battery of the Samp/T system. But not only. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on March 31 that France will deliver hundreds of Vab armored vehicles by early next year to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.