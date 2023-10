French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin during a press conference this Monday | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered this Monday (16) measures to reinforce the security of his country’s border with Belgium in response to the recent shooting attack in Brussels that resulted in the death of two people.

Darmanin’s decision was made amid his concerns about security in the region, following the attack in Brussels. Specific details about the reinforcement measures were not disclosed.

The attack, attributed by Belgian authorities to an Islamic terrorist, occurred in the central region of Brussels, at a time when two Swedish fans were heading towards the King Baudouin stadium to watch the match between the Belgian and Swedish teams, valid for the qualifiers of the Eurocup 2024.

The Swedes were shot by rifle fire from the shooter, whose name has not yet been officially released. Both fans died at the scene.

The shooter managed to escape after the attack, intensifying authorities’ concerns about security in the region. The case comes just four days after the murder of a teacher in Arras, in northern France, by an Islamic immigrant of Chechen origin, who was detained by the country’s authorities.

Earlier, Belgium’s National Crisis Management Center said that “for now there is no indication” that the shooting attack has “any connection” with the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Investigations into the attack in Brussels are still ongoing. (With EFE Agency)