Slap for Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French regional elections: her party, the Rassemblement National (Rn), has not conquered even a region among those at stake. Although the polls before the first round predicted the victory of Rn candidate, Thierry Mariani, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (Paca) region, the exit polls indicated the clear advantage of Renaud Muselier, Les Republicains, in the ballot, with the 53-55% of the votes against 44-46% of the challenger.