Izvestia: France will not introduce a ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates

The French Embassy in Russia reported the country’s refusal, following a number of European states, to introduce a ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates, report “News”.

“Some countries, such as Finland and Poland, have changed their rules. But we do not plan to change them,” the French diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa suggested that Russia close the border with those European countries that have banned Russian cars from entering their territory. He added that it is necessary to strictly raise tariffs for these countries, and Russian businessmen should look for other markets.

Since September 17, Poland has banned cars with Russian license plates from entering its territory. This was announced by the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminski. Prior to this, similar restrictions were introduced by Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Thus, the measures are now in force in all European Union (EU) member countries bordering Russia.

Last week, the European Commission (EC) clarified the rules for applying sanctions already in force against Moscow. According to them, if you enter the EU territory using personal cars registered in Russia, this may be regarded as a prohibited import. Also included in the list of prohibited items for import are smartphones, clothing and personal hygiene items.

Later, the EC clarified that customs officers should concentrate on transport, and make decisions on other subjects in a “proportionate and reasonable manner.”