France will not ban cars with Russian license plates from entering the country, the press service of the French Embassy in Russia told Izvestia.

“At the moment, there are no changes from France to the rules specified in Annex XXI to EU Directive No. 833/2014 of the European Union,” the embassy said.

They clarified that Paris will not announce a ban on the import of vehicles, as Germany, Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries did.

“Some countries, such as Finland and Poland, have changed their rules. But we do not plan to change them,” explained the French diplomatic mission.

On September 8, the European Commission published clarifications for EU member states, from which it followed that Russian citizens are prohibited from entering the EU in cars registered in the Russian Federation, since this could be regarded as their import.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Fair ownership: France will not ban the entry of cars with Russian license plates