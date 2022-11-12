Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian refugee who inspired Spielberg’s film the Terminal, died in the same Parisian airport as Roissy Charles De Gaulle, where he lived for 18 years. According to French media, the man died of natural death at terminal F2.

Born 80 years ago in the Iranian province of Khuzestan, the refugee arrived at the Paris airport in November 1988, after traveling to London, Berlin and Amsterdam in search of his mother. Undocumented, he had been living in the airport terminal for 18 years. Gradually he had lost his sanity, so much so that he did not agree to sign the residence permit which had finally arrived in 1999, because he reported his real name and not the nickname of Sir Alfred, by which he was known by all in the Paris airport. Hospitalized in 2006, since 2007 he had been welcomed in a charitable shelter in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Iranian refugee had become a character, inspiring Spielberg’s 2004 film, starring Tom Hanks, set in New York’s Kennedy Airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri he had received a fee for the film, which he had largely spent. A few weeks ago he had returned to live in Roissy.