The French Minister of Health, Olivier Veran, announced that the deadline for receiving the booster dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine in France will be reduced to a maximum of four months instead of seven in order to maintain the validity of the health certificate, as of February 15. The health certificate is considered ineffective in the event that a booster dose has not been received after seven months, starting from January 15, and usually the third dose.

“From February 15, (the third dose) must be received four months after the second, not seven to get the full vaccination,” Ferran told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

He pointed out that “infection with (Covid) will be like a dose,” explaining that “the person who received two doses and did not take the booster dose yet, but who was recently infected with the virus, meets the specified conditions.”