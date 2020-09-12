French Prime Minister Jean Castex throughout his televised speech on the coronavirus THOMAS COEX / AFP

The French Authorities launched an alert message this Friday: the virus continues to unfold in France, hospitalizations are rising and the aged are as soon as once more in danger. However for now, you wish to keep away from restrictive measures. Prime Minister Jean Castex introduced three measures that don’t alter the present regulatory framework of a rustic that has been misguided since Might and whose precedence is to carry its economic system to full efficiency. One, the isolation time – the quarantine – will go from two weeks to seven days. Two, the state will rent 2,000 extra brokers to detect new circumstances. And three, sick individuals, their contacts, and hospital workers could have precedence for virological testing, or PCR.

“I enchantment immediately, with solemnity, to the sense of accountability of all and all: we’ll solely be capable to include this rebound within the epidemic if all of us watch and present solidarity,” stated Castex, in a press release with out questions on the finish of a gathering of the ministers in cost. to combat covid-19. “I ask specifically the aged to look at the best warning in every day life. Consideration. Be very cautious ”.

Probably the most distinguished measure is the halving —from 14 days to seven— of the isolation interval for many who current signs of Covid-19, those that have undergone a PRC check and the outcome has been detrimental, and people who have been involved with sick individuals.

The measure is supported by the advice of the Scientific Council that advises French President Emmanuel Macron. The consultants justified their opinion with two arguments, which the Authorities endorses. The primary was the breach of the 14-day isolation by “an vital half” of the sick individuals or their contacts have been irregular and troublesome to manage. And the second, the discovering that, in keeping with the latest proof, “the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from contaminated individuals reaches its highest degree between two days earlier than the looks of medical indicators and 5 days after, and solely very exceptionally past the eighth day of an infection ”. That’s, the virus would are likely to cease being transmissible after per week, in order that quarantine past this era could be of little use.

Castex himself is remoted for per week having spent a day of the Tour de France with the director of the check, Christian Prudhomme, who has examined constructive.

The hiring of extra brokers ought to facilitate the detection and isolation of sufferers and individuals who have been involved with them. Even supposing France already performs greater than 1,000,000 weekly checks, queues are forming within the locations the place they’re carried out, which explains the precedence that has been given to individuals with covid-19 or those that work in hospitals or residences to have them the check.

The Authorities additionally raised the variety of departments (equal to provinces) in purple from 28 to 42. This classification permits them to activate complementary measures in issues such because the obligatory nature of the masks or the restrictions in concentrations or in shops.

The prime minister described a worrying situation after the summer season “leisure.” The state of affairs, he stated, reveals “a manifest degradation.” “The virus is more and more circulating in France. The virus has risen to 72 circumstances per 100,000 individuals. It was 57 weeks, “he defined.” One ingredient raises our concern: for the primary time in lots of weeks we’ve got seen a noticeable improve in hospitalized individuals. “And these sufferers, he added, are outdated, as in March when the primary wave of the virus hit, that has left greater than 30,000 lifeless on this nation.

The variety of new every day circumstances in France approached 10,000 on Thursday, there are greater than 5,000 individuals hospitalized and greater than 600 within the ICU. “Sure, the virus will nonetheless be right here for just a few months,” he warned. “And we should study to stay with it with out being drawn right into a logic of generalized confinement.”

