With more job than game, the French team dispelled the doubts it generated against Ukraine and beat Kazakhstan 0-2 that competed until the end. Dembele and Maliyv on their own goal tipped the balance on the French side, although Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty in the second half that he caused himself. After a trip of more than 6 hours and, in the face of unfavorable conditions, Deschamps changed practically the entire eleven that he had tied against Ukraine on Wednesday. Only Lloris and Griezmann repeated and Mbappé was a substitute after a weak encounter and that he had received a wake-up call from Deschamps.

Kazakhstan tried to emulate Ukraine with a five-defense system, but the quality of France eventually prevailed on the pitch. With Lemar, Dembele and Martial, the world champion has three players who bring a lot of dynamism and constantly generate advantages. It would precisely be Dembele who would overtake France after a good reverse from Martial at the peak of the area.

With 0-1, Deschamps’s men slept the rhythm of the match with very long possessions and without giving the Kazakhs a chance to go out on the counterattack. Before the break, a very dangerous cross from Thomas Lemar just off a corner made it 0-2. Maliy, who was playing a good game, got into his own goal trying to avoid Paul Pogba’s shot from point-blank range.

Not even the 0-2 invited Kazakhstan to change the system or at least try to make France uncomfortable. The French team began to make the match a round in which very little happened and that it had controlled from possession. Deschamps introduced Mbappé, Ben Yedder and Rabiot and the PSG striker began to understand Dembele, generating three clear chances and a penalty after a brilliant pass from the Barcelona player that ended up missing Mbappé. France did not want to step on the accelerator with a result in their favor and ended up taking a valuable victory to slowly get their qualifying group on track for the World Cup.