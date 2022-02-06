France records more than 155,000 new cases of “Corona” and 129 deaths
agencies
France recorded 155,439 new infections with the Corona virus during the past 24 hours. The country also added 129 new deaths, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. This brings the total number of injuries in the country to 20 million and 731 thousand and 613 injuries, and deaths to 133 thousand and 372 deaths.
