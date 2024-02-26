Record collective food poisoning in France in 2022, with almost 2 thousand episodes, over 16 thousand people affected, 643 hospitalized and 17 deaths: the highest level recorded since 1987. This is the worrying picture drawn by the French Public Health Agency (Santé publique) which released, along with the numbers, also recommendations for protecting yourself. Infectious food-borne diseases caused by foods contaminated with pathogens such as salmonella or staphylococcus affect between 10,000 and 16,000 citizens in the country beyond the Alps who become intoxicated at home, in a restaurant or in the canteen every year.

A collective food poisoning infection is defined as such if at least two cases of patients with gastrointestinal symptoms are recorded and the cause of which is the same. To prevent these cases, the French agency reminds us of some simple rules: always wash your hands well with soap and water when cooking; avoid cooking if you have gastrointestinal symptoms; clean the refrigerator well – and quickly – in case of food spills; use different surfaces and different utensils to cut and store different foods, especially cooked and raw; do not keep food more than 2 hours at room temperature before refrigerating it.

And again: do not store particularly perishable cream-based foods for more than three days and avoid foods without an expiry date; do not store bottles, milk and baby food for more than 48 hours at 4 degrees; keep the coldest area of ​​the fridge at 4 degrees and always check that the door is closed; for pregnant women and children, prefer good cooking of meat and fish, avoiding the consumption of these foods raw.