Le Figaro: Russia will continue to dominate the grain market even in case of problems

Russia will continue to dominate the grain market even if there are problems with shipping in the Black Sea, writes French newspaper Le Figaro.

According to the publication, Russia has good prospects in case of exceptionally high wheat yields for the second year in a row.

“Russia will continue to dominate the grain market in 2023-2024, despite uncertainty about the risks to shipping in the Black Sea,” the article notes.

It is noted that, according to the US Department of Agriculture, world wheat supplies will decrease by three million tons, and at the same time their stocks will decrease, which will play into the hands of Russia, which is currently the world’s main exporter of this type of product.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine and Turkey are working on alternative grain transportation routes, but for objective reasons, Kyiv recognizes the Black Sea route as optimal.