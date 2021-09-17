France has decided to recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for “immediate consultations” after Australia reached an agreement with the United States and Great Britain and canceled the precedent involving the purchase of submarines of French design.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the rare decision taken by President Emmanuel Macron stemmed from the gravity of the event. It is the first time that Paris has recalled its ambassador to the United States. The recall is highly unusual among allied countries. In 2019, Paris recalled the envoy to Italy after criticism of the French government, while last year it did so with Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron needed mental treatment. The US State Department and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Australia said it would cancel the € 56 billion deal with the French naval group to build a fleet of 12 conventional submarines and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after entering into a partnership of trilateral security.

Le Drian described the decision as a stab in the back. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the damage to relations between Australia and France, but insisted he told French President Emmanuel Macron in June that Australia had revised its thinking on the deal. “I made it very clear, we had a long dinner there in Paris, about our very significant concerns about the ability of conventional submarines to deal with the new strategic environment we face,” Morrison told 5aaRadio. “I made it very clear that this was an issue on which Australia should have made a decision in our national interest,” he said.

The strained ties between Australia and France come as the United States and its allies seek further support in Asia and the Pacific, driven by concerns about the growing influence of a more assertive China.