Paris is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations due to Canberra breaking the submarine contract in favor of cooperation with Washington, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday, September 17.

“At the request of the President of the Republic [Эммануэля Макрона] I have decided to immediately recall our ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations to Paris, ” communiqué…

The Minister noted that the decision of the French authorities is explained by “the special seriousness of the statements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States.”

Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom on September 15 announced the AUKUS Trilateral Security and Defense Partnership. Over the next year and a half, all three countries will work to transfer technology to Australia, in particular nuclear submarines.

Thus, the contract between Canberra and Paris for the supply of submarines in the amount of $ 66 billion was thwarted.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in turn, called it a stab in the back. He said he was awaiting clarification from Australia as well as the United States.

As the columnist for Le Point, Jean Guinel, emphasized, Paris did not foresee the breakdown of the contract. According to him, the failure of the deal with Naval Group, concluded in 2016, is a humiliation of France.