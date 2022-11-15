BFMTV: France, together with NATO partners, will check reports of missiles falling in Poland

The French authorities are checking the incident with the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland with partners in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). About the reaction of Paris reports TV channel BFMTV citing sources.

According to the channel, France is “in touch with NATO partners to eliminate doubts in connection with the explosions in Poland.”

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reacted to the fall of missiles in Poland. “No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were inflicted by Russian means of destruction,” the ministry noted.

The fall of missiles on the territory of Poland became known on November 15. They fell in the city of Przewodow, near the city of Lublin, and touched grain dryers, killing two people.