Politician Filippo called on France to leave the European Union after allocating funds to Kyiv

French politician and leader of the Patriots movement Florian Philippot on a social network X condemned the decision of the European Union (EU) to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine.

Filippo called on France to withdraw from the EU and NATO as soon as possible. “Frexit (France’s exit from the EU – Lenta.ru’s note) is needed more than ever before,” he said.

Earlier, within the framework of the EU summit, a long-term program of budget assistance to Kyiv worth 50 billion euros was approved. In addition, the leaders of the member countries of the association called for speeding up the supply of shells and missiles to help Ukraine.