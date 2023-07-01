UpdateIt is very restless in France, which is bracing for a fourth consecutive night of violence. 45,000 police officers are deployed across the country. Friday night gets out of hand in many places. There is even talk of a possible state of emergency and players of the French national football team are also making themselves heard.

On Tuesday, Nahel – a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent – was shot dead by a police officer. This has since led to violent unrest. Also tonight again. It is currently very restless, violently chaotic in many French cities. Several fires are raging in Lyon, mortars flew into an opera house and the situation is tense. Dozens of people are on their feet at the protests. The police are said to have already made 38 arrests in the city.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reported around 00:30 in the night from Friday to Saturday that 270 people had been arrested across the country. According to the news channel BFM-TV, the number of arrests has now risen to more than 340. Of these, at least 80 were arrested in Marseille. The situation there is very violent. Tear gas is used. According to the police, there is looting, there are burnt-out scooters and also many masked youths. A gun shop was also looted and its weapons – without ammunition – were captured, according to the police. Social media shows that an explosion took place in the old port area. Pride scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.



Marseille mayor Benoît Payan has asked for the security services in his city to be strengthened. "In Marseille, the scenes of looting and violence are unacceptable. I condemn this vandalism with total determination and call on the state to immediately send additional security forces," Payan wrote on Twitter a little after 12:30 PM on Friday evening.



Looting also took place in Strasbourg and an opera house was damaged. At least thirty people have been arrested.

Curfew and call-up French football stars

There is now a curfew for unaccompanied minors in both the cities of Colmar and Mulhouse. Aulnay-sous-Bois – near Paris – also has a curfew. “We have to make the bitter conclusion: the authority of the state has been violated,” the mayor just wrote. It is also restless in Paris here and there, various shops were looted.

Through a press release, a number of players from the French national football team (‘Les Bleus’) – including Kylian Mbappé, Jules Koundé and Mike Maignan – are calling for ‘reconciliation and responsibility’. They write: “Since this tragic event, we have witnessed the expression of a popular anger whose content we understand but whose form we cannot endorse. The violence must stop.”



State of emergency

In the night from Thursday to Friday alone, 917 people were arrested. The average age of those detained was 17, said Interior Minister Darmanin. In view of the major disturbances, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne no longer wants to rule out the 'state of emergency'. According to her, all options are now being explored to restore order as soon as possible.

Riots today in Lyon. ©AFP/Jeff Pachoud



‘Deep-rooted racism’

Meanwhile, the French government rejects the United Nations accusation of police racism. “Any allegations of racism or systemic discrimination within the police force in France are totally baseless,” the foreign ministry said.

A spokesman for the UN human rights office said Friday that there are concerns because French police shot and killed Nahel, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent. “This is a time for the country to seriously address the deep-rooted problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement,” the spokesman said.

Nahel’s family has asked media not to attend the funeral on Saturday and to “respect their privacy,” the lawyers for the teenager’s family say in a press release.

Police unit in Lille, France. © AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard



Police at war with ‘vermin’

The French police are at war with ‘vermin’, say two major police unions. In a statement, they lash out at the rioters who have taken to the streets since the shooting incident. It is no longer enough to call for calm, which must be imposed, according to Alliance Police Nationale and UNSA Police, who represent half of the police force.

The unions state that it is time for ‘a fight against the vermin’ and that all means must be used to restore the rule of law. “Today, policemen are at the front because we are at war,” they said. “Tomorrow we will be in resistance.”

Unrest today in Marseille. © ANP / EPA / Sebastien Nogier



Buses and trams shut down

Police in France have been under a magnifying glass since Tuesday's shooting incident. Among other things, there has been criticism of a 2017 law that allows officers to draw their firearms in traffic if their or other lives are in danger. According to critics, the number of fatal shooting incidents has increased due to this law. Last year thirteen people were killed in such situations, this year two.

The French government on Friday asked the prefects, the representatives of the state in the regions, to stop buses and trams across France from 9 p.m. For example, public transport between Geneva, Switzerland, and France has also been shut down. It has also been decided that some major public events will not take place. The decision on public transport applies until further notice. Furthermore, a ‘systematic ban’ has been issued on the sale and transport of fireworks mortars, petrol cans, acids and flammable and chemical products.

Images on social media

Earlier Friday, Darmanin and Telecommunications Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with representatives of social platforms. The ministers reminded the companies of “their responsibility to remove content that incites violence,” Barrot wrote on Twitter afterwards. The networks would also have to respond ‘immediately’ to requests to identify ‘users who violate the law’.

Riots in Brussels

After a turbulent Thursday night, it was again restless on Friday in the Belgian capital Brussels. The police are massively present in the Anneessenswijk, near the South Station in the city. At least fifty demonstrators were arrested during the day. It concerns “preventive arrests of persons who are in possession of incriminating material and who can be assumed to cause destruction,” said a police spokesman.

