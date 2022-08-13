“This sovereign option will allow Finland and Sweden, two European allies, to strengthen security in the face of the current threat from their immediate neighbors and will make an important contribution, given the capabilities of these two partners, to the common position and to our European security,” the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional neutrality due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Twenty allies have ratified the Protocols,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during the French Parliament’s adoption of the ratification.

And the two countries need the endorsement of the 30 member states of NATO to be able to benefit from protection, under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, in the event of an attack.

Turkey threatens to “freeze” the operation, accusing the two Scandinavian countries of sympathy with the PKK and its allies, whom Ankara considers “terrorist organizations”.