Measure was put into practice following an attack claimed by the Islamic State, which left 137 people dead in Moscow

The French government decided on Sunday (24 March 2024) to raise the country's terrorism alert to the maximum level. The measure is in reaction to a shooting attack on a concert hall in Moscow, on Friday (22 March). Claimed by the Islamic State, the incident left 137 dead and 152 injured.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, shortly after a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council, called by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

“Given the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats facing our country, we have decided to elevate the Vigipirate plan to its highest level: emergency attack”, wrote Attal in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Vigipirate plan is a permanent instrument for surveillance and prevention of terrorism. The system has 3 levels. In January, it had been reduced to level 2: reinforced security – risk of attack.

The highest level of alert is activated after a terrorist attack in France or abroad, which leads the country to consider itself to be under threat. The measure puts exceptional measures into practice, such as intensive patrolling of public places.

ATTACK ON MOSCOW

A shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow on Friday (22 March) left 137 dead and 152 injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. As of Monday morning (25 March), 11 suspects had been arrested by Russian authorities, including the 4 shooters.

In a speech on national television on Saturday (23 March), the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said that the suspects in the attack were captured when they tried to flee to Ukraine. Kiev has denied any involvement.