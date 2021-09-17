A Navy Harrier takes off from the aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I in the exercises of the Trident Juncture maneuvers carried out by NATO in the waters of the Gulf of Cádiz, the most important of the last decade. / EFE

The simulation of the cold war that, according to China, the United States seeks by allying itself militarily in the Indo-Pacific region with the United Kingdom and Australia seems to have fully transferred to the West. The announcement of this tripartite, made by President Joe Biden on Wednesday night, still keeps the European Union and other international organizations in astonishment, which were completely unaware of its existence, but above all it exasperates the French Government, which loses an ambitious contract to build twelve diesel submarines for the Australian Navy. Now it will be the United States that will supply Canberra with submersibles equipped with nuclear propulsion technology, putting aside the commitment acquired with the French Executive to make an investment of 31,075 million euros in its shipyards. A “stab in the back”, in graphic expression of the Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Paris wanted to return the ball this Friday to the cabinet of Australian Scott Morrison where it hurts the most: in the portfolio. The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, intervened in a radio station and two television channels to send the message to the European Commission that France questions the negotiation opened four years ago between the EU and Australia to achieve a substantial agreement commercial. His argument is that he doesn’t see “how we can trust the Australian partner” after the submarine fiasco.

“International relations are not about naivety or good feelings. The word, the signing of a contract, is worth something. If we no longer have confidence, we can no longer move forward, “said Beaune, in line with the statements made a day earlier by his fellow Cabinet Le Drian:” We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. Today this trust has been betrayed.

Rather than for its alleged ability to stir up trade negotiations, the State Secretary’s statements are interpreted as a new sample of French anger at Canberra and, especially, Washington, which also seems to have forgotten that Paris has enough interests in the Pacific to have been called into the coalition. But it is also a way of not letting the matter pass fleetingly through the bosom of the Union, which has put caution before anger at the treatment given by the United States. Worse, if possible, when its president traveled to Europe a few months ago to highlight the role of the EU as an ally and heal the wounds inflicted on the mutual relationship by the previous president, Donald Trump.

However, the European Commission hastened yesterday to rule out that neither the controversy of the submarines nor the French position will have a possible “immediate effect” on the negotiation. And it reaffirmed its interest in deepening cooperation on security and defense with the United Kingdom. “It is a European country and we are interested in cooperating. You need two to dance a tango and for our part we are prepared to dance ”, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The commercial question



The EU opened talks in 2018 with Australia and New Zealand to seal a free trade agreement with the aim of eliminating tariffs on goods and reducing obstacles to the transit and sale of products. This pact would mainly benefit the automotive and machinery sectors, as well as the food and chemical industry. The Union is one of Australia’s strongest trading partners and European companies have investments there valued in excess of € 150 billion.

But Brussels is not the only one interested in the economic possibilities of the antipodes. One of the partners of the triple military alliance, the United Kingdom, signed an ambitious free trade agreement with the Government of Canberra in June, an oxygen balloon in the post-brexit scenario that has opened the attractive Indo-Pacific market to British companies and consumers. . “Fantastic possibilities”, as Boris Johnson said then in the presence of his counterpart Scott Morrison, in a speech in which he defended his desired “Global Britain”, the Great Britain of world influence that, incidentally, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs was also in charge yesterday of questioning. According to Beaune, London is positioning itself as a “junior partner” of the United States, despite the “Global Britain” strategy.

There is no doubt that the weight of France on the continental scene forces the EU and NATO to be concerned, with which it has historically maintained a relationship plagued by twists and turns. If there was already some resentment over Biden’s refusal to extend the departure from Afghanistan and avoid the chaos of the evacuation, the Indo-Pacific tripartite has accentuated among community partners a favorable feeling for the so-called European Defense Corps, whose debate was activated again precisely at As a result of the complications suffered by the allies to get their people out of Kabul.

The definitive debate on this military force will take place in a few months, coincidentally when France is assigned the rotating presidency of the Union. The scenario will be curious, with Paris as the venue for the final decision of this body while Australia holds the base of the tripartite coalition.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blnken, tried this Friday to smooth things over with the French government, which he described as a “vital partner” in defense matters. “I want to emphasize that we cooperate closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, but also beyond, around the world,” he stressed, before calling on European countries to “play an important role” in this region. For his part, the Australian prime minister said he understood the “disappointment” of the Macron Executive, although he said that he already knew that his trade agreement could be suspended.