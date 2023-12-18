It is one of the most complex issues in the European Union. The management of immigration is an enormously divisive issue from which the extreme right also draws. A little over a week ago, the agreement that would close a regulation that has been open since 2020 seemed close. But in recent days, France, at the same time that its government saw its national immigration law rejected in the National Assembly, has hardened its stance, several negotiation sources point out. Others mention that the problem lies in the limited room for maneuver that the EU Council has in the face of the great differences between the Twenty-Seven and that Paris would have reminded Spain, the country that coordinates the talks by holding the semiannual presidency of the Council. This makes more difficult this Monday's attempt – the meeting will probably continue on Tuesday – to close a pact that will surely toughen the reception conditions for migrants and asylum seekers.

The migration pact, which is made up of five regulations that form a chain, from the arrival of the asylum seeker to community territory until their reception or rejection, has been stuck for years. The European Commission presented its proposal in 2020 and only in October was the EU Council able to close a common position on the fifth of the regulations – that of crisis situations – to give way to negotiation between the two EU co-legislators. The entire regulation establishes the reception of people who request protection; It contemplates the concept of flexible, although mandatory, solidarity and establishes that all partners assume either a quota of asylum seekers or an economic or material contribution to the common basket. In addition, it establishes a new architecture of reception in the community territory and a special regime in cases of crisis.

On the negotiation table is the fact that if the opportunity to close the regulation of the migration pact is not taken advantage of, this issue could become open to the European elections of June 2023. In that case, the risk that this will be the issue nuclear meeting with the polls would be great. One of the negotiators points out that the opportunity is now and that he does not believe that by letting the matter delay a few weeks – Belgium, the country that succeeds Spain in the rotating presidency of the EU Council during the first half, would take charge. 2024― prospects were going to improve. On the contrary, it is likely that in the near future the Prime Minister of the Netherlands will be the far-right Geert Wilders, who won the legislative elections with the promise of stopping “the migratory tsunami.”

Hardening of postures

This will be the umpteenth step in Europe towards tougher positions on migration since the Commission's proposal was presented in September 2020. At this time, in Italy the ultra Giorgia Meloni has come to power with a tough speech. The same has happened in Sweden or Finland. Germany has been hardening its position without going to the polls and despite having a center-left government. And, now, France is turning towards that position also without going to the polls, but with Marine Le Pen's extreme right leading the polls.

In this context, the position of the European Parliament becomes more difficult to sustain. As another of the negotiators, the Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, points out, the European Parliament is committed to defending the guarantees and respect for international law. He points out that on the other side of the table, what he prioritizes is the vision of security above all else, since it is the Ministers of the Interior who negotiate; Also, those who are interested in “sending the message of rejection of irregular immigration and that every ineligible migrant will be returned to their country.”

Now, in the negotiation to establish the final legal text with the European Parliament, in which this institution demands that the rights of minors and their families be improved and that the legislation be clarified very well so that there are no loopholes that allow the criminalization of rescue NGOs, another point of friction has emerged: those reluctance from Paris that four sources speak to this newspaper about. It is not a problem of many specific points – although complaints about the treatment of minors and families fly over – but rather a basic problem, diplomatic sources emphasize.

This obstacle is added to the fragility of the mandate that Spain has for negotiation. The complexity of the balances between the Twenty-Seven barely left room for conversations. Added to this is the changing national reality in each country, such as, for example, the failure of the French Government in the Assembly last week.

The five regulations on the table: control and processing of migrant data, control of external borders, judicial protection and the necessary resources, crisis administration and, most importantly, the management and care of asylum seekers. The latter is capital because in the current regulation this corresponds to the countries in which the migrant's first entry into the EU occurs, which puts countries like Spain, Italy or Greece in the first line. Now, solidarity and mandatory distribution measures are added, which means that there will be redistribution quotas for asylum seekers or the payment of 20,000 euros per person in the event that a State refuses to take charge of its share. This is one of the core of the pact, based on the concept of “flexible but obligatory solidarity.”

