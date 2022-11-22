France scares. The current world champions have not been affected by the mythical curse and have beaten Australia in a solvent way. The Australians took the lead, but the French rallied quickly and turned the game around. The Gauls not only stayed there and in the second part they displayed their physical power and overwhelmed their rival, managing to thrash them and take the first three points in this World Cup.
After the news of Benzema’s injury, many thought that the French team was losing potential, but today Giroud has shown that he is at a barbaric level and that he can contribute a lot to the team as he already did in the 2018 World Cup. The French striker scored two goals and he gave a masterclass on how to play with his back to the back and fix centrals so that his teammates have spaces. For his part, Mbappé scored the same goal and made several dangerous individual plays that show the level at which the PSG forward arrives.
The Hernández brothers starred in the curious fact of the day. Unfortunately, the Bayern defender had to leave injured and will now have to undergo medical examinations to determine the extent of his injury. The surprise was to see how the player who replaced him was his twin brother, Theo Hernández, who played a great game on the left. This is the second time that a brother replaces another in the history of the World Cups, as it already happened in Morocco with the Amrabat brothers.
The French attacker managed to assist and score in just 227 seconds, breaking the previous record and writing his name down in history. France has an unstoppable arsenal up top and without a doubt after this match they confirm that they are favorites to lift the World Cup.
#France #puts #fear #World #Cup #thrashes #Australia #starting #losing
Leave a Reply