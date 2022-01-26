BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Paris Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 22:25



The Gallic Parliament adopted on Tuesday the bill that prohibits sexual reorientation therapies in France, which seek through pseudoscientific practices to “cure” homosexuals, bisexuals and transsexuals. These therapies, also called conversion therapies, aim to modify the sexual orientation or gender identity of these people to make them heterosexual.

“Conversion therapies are definitely prohibited in France,” Health Minister Olivier Véran congratulated himself on Twitter on Wednesday. “Let us be proud of it, these unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being oneself is not a crime, because there is nothing to cure,” President Emmanuel Macron wrote on that social network. “A victory for equality and the protection of LGBT+ people,” said Élisabeth Moreno, Deputy Minister of Equality, who considered that these therapies are “barbarous practices from another era.”

This new crime of the French Penal Code contemplates sanctions of at least two years in prison and fines of 30,000 euros for “repeated practices, behaviors or statements that aim to modify or repress sexual orientation or gender identity, true or alleged. , of a person and that has the effect of altering their physical or mental health. The punishment could reach up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros in the event that these therapies are carried out on minors or in their presence.

When presenting this bill, Laurence Vanceunebrock, deputy for La República en Marcha, recalled that these therapies, which were born in the United States in the 1950s, are based on the idea that “homosexuality and transidentity are diseases that should be cured ». They can be carried out “discreetly by self-proclaimed therapists ‘experts’ in this matter or by certain representatives or adherents of cults or beliefs, who intend to ‘cure’ homosexuals or transgenders under the pretext of a distorted reading of their religion or beliefs. », explained this deputy from Macron’s party.

This praxis takes different forms: from interviews to courses, through prayer or fasting meetings, exorcisms, electroshock treatments or hormone injections. They can also alter the victim’s judgment, leading them to believe that their sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed.

In November 2020, the group of victims of conversion therapies ‘Rien à guérir’ (Nothing to cure) published an opinion column in the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ asking the French Government to support this bill because “there are lives in play”.

“These attempts to change our sexual orientation or gender identity are neither a fantasy nor a reality from another era. These practices exist today in France. We are witnesses”, warned these victims, who recalled that not only “these pseudo therapies do not work”, but they produce “profound damage”, as they themselves have verified.

dramatic effects



There are no official figures on the number of victims of conversion therapies in France. These practices, which have no medical or therapeutic basis, are usually aimed at young people. And they have, according to experts, dramatic and long-lasting effects on the physical and mental health of the people who follow them, who can, for example, become isolated, suffer from depression, have suicidal thoughts or even take their own lives.

In 2015, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for the prohibition of conversion therapies, considering them “unethical practices, without scientific basis, ineffective, and some of them constituting torture.” .

In 2018, the European Parliament condemned these practices and urged the Member States of the European Union to ban them. In addition to France, Malta and Germany have already banned it on the continent, considering that these therapies often cause psychological damage to those who undergo them. In Spain, several Autonomous Communities have prohibited or limited sexual conversion therapies.