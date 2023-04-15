France | Protests were held in France after the Constitutional Council approved an unpopular pension reform

In several cities, the police clashed with protesters who do not accept the raising of the retirement age.

in France people took to the streets on Friday evening to demonstrate after the country’s Constitutional Council approved the controversial pension reform. With the reform, the retirement age would rise to 64.

According to local media, thousands of protesters began to gather in Paris on the Place de l’Hotel de Ville in front of the city hall after the council’s decision. Demonstrations, which turned violent in some places, were seen in several cities around the country.

In the capital Paris, protesters set fire to bicycles and garbage. Riot police blocked the march of the demonstrators. In Paris, the police said they had arrested 112 people by 11:30 local time on Friday evening.

People also gathered on the streets in other big cities, hundreds demonstrated in Marseille and Toulouse, for example. In Lyon, the police tried to disperse the protesters with tear gas.

In the western city of Rennes, protesters set fire to the entrance to a police station and a conference center.

French the Constitutional Council stated earlier on Friday that the unpopular pension reform is in line with the French constitution in its key parts. The council approved most of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64. The Council rejected six smaller measures included in the pension reform, which, however, were not considered to be part of the core of the reform.

At the same time, the council rejected a referendum proposed by the French left on alternative pension legislation, in which the retirement age would be kept at the current 62 years.

People have been protesting and striking in France for weeks against the unpopular pension reform. Chairman of the LFI party Jean-Luc Melenchon assured on Friday evening that the fight against the pension reform will continue despite the decision of the Constitutional Council. Also leading the far-right opposition Marine Le Pen said that the fate of the reform is not yet sealed.

Unions opposed to the reform appealed on Friday evening that the French president Emmanuel Macron would confirm the law with his signature. The trade unions warned that they plan to call for new mass protests on May Day.