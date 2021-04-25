This Sunday, some 25,000 people mobilized in Paris and other cities in the country, as well as in Israel, to demand that the confessed perpetrator of the murder of a Jewish woman be brought to trial. The protests were unleashed after justice considered that the man acted under a state of “insanity”, which prevents him from being tried according to the laws of the country. Various voices, including that of President Emmanuel Macron, call for a change in the legislation.

A court ruling sparks outrage in France and Israel. Thousands took to the streets to demand justice for what they consider an anti-Semitic crime.

Anger erupted after a court’s refusal to prosecute a man who killed a 65-year-old Jewish woman, after experts determined that he acted in the middle of a “delusional attack” due to excessive use of marijuana.

The decision angered the victim’s family and Jewish groups. “I find it shameful that the criminal is not being tried. It seems like a joke to me. I hope that the demonstrations bring about a change,” said a protester in Paris.

More than 20,000 people demonstrated in the French capital. Among them, current government officials, opposition leaders, well-known actors and former first lady Carla Bruni, wife of former president Nicolas Sarkozy. Also present was Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who said the city would soon name a street in memory of the victim. “It will also be a way to do him justice,” added Hidalgo.

In the Mediterranean city of Marseille, around 2,000 citizens took part in a march, according to police estimates, while about 600 gathered in front of a synagogue in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

In Israel, hundreds more gathered outside the French embassy in Tel Aviv, waving the flags of the two countries and holding up banners with slogans such as “Shame on France.”

The events go back to 2017 when Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, was thrown out the window by her neighbor Kobili Traoré, a Frenchman of Malian origin, who was 27 years old at the time. Traoré reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the crime. He later confessed to the murder.

“I am ashamed to be French, the France of my childhood no longer exists (…) I am horrified that a Jewish woman was murdered in France because she was Jewish,” said Roselyne Mimouni, a Franco-Israeli retiree.

What are the magistrates’ reasons for not bringing the confessed author to trial?

Recently, the French Court of Cassation determined that there is sufficient evidence to indicate that Traoré, a drug trafficker and cannabis user, acted under anti-Semitic motivation.

However, French law states that people cannot be held criminally liable for acts committed while losing their judgment or self-control due to a mental disorder.

Hundreds of people are protesting to demand that the confessed perpetrator of the murder of a Jewish woman be brought to trial. In Lyon, France, on April 25, 2021. © AFP / Philippe Desmazes

The country’s highest court ruled that the individual should not face trial because he was in an altered state of mind when the attack took place.

“According to the unanimous opinions of different psychiatrists, that man presented at the time of the events a severe delusional state,” the court considered.

But not all justify their actions for being under the influence of narcotics and ask for a change in the laws. Among them is President Emmanuel Macron, who urged a change in French law to ensure that people take responsibility for violent crimes they commit while under the influence of drugs.

“Deciding to take narcotics and then ‘go crazy’ should, in my opinion, not eliminate his criminal responsibility,” Macron told Le Figaro newspaper.

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch, who attended the protest in Tel Aviv, called the court’s decision “absurd, scandalous and dangerous.”

Legal alternatives for the Halimi case

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti confirmed on Sunday that a new criminal liability law would be presented at the end of next May to fill a “legal vacuum.”

Hundreds of people are protesting to demand that the man who killed a Jewish woman in France be brought to trial. In front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 25, 2021. © AFP / Jack Guez

However, the Superior Council of the Magistracy of France on Sunday rejected what it called “contempt” of the Government and insisted that the judges correctly applied the law in a “painful” case.

Lawyers for the victim’s family have said they would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

In addition, the sister of the murdered woman will seek to present the case to the Israeli authorities. His attorneys Francis Szpiner and Gilles-William Goldnadel said in a statement Wednesday that they would “bring a complaint to Israeli courts against Kobili Traoré, on behalf of Esther Lekover, the victim’s sister.”

Criminal law in Israel can be applied to anti-Semitism crimes committed abroad when complaints are filed by Israeli citizens, as is the case with Lekover.

But, as a general rule, France does not extradite its citizens, so it is pending to know how the Macron government will proceed in case the judicial process in Israel advances.

With AFP and EFE