Dozens of unions throughout the country extend this Wednesday, March 15, for the eighth consecutive day, the strikes and protests against the reform with which the Government of Emmanuel Macron seeks to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The voices of rejection are raised just on the day in which the legislators must agree on the final version of the text of the amendment, prior to its vote in Parliament on Thursday, March 16.

Key day in France in the final stretch for the approval of the pension reform.

Lots of garbage accumulated on the streets of Paris, suspended railway services, worker strikes and crowds of people marching through different cities are part of the panorama in the country this Wednesday, March 15, at a time when strikes and protests are increasing.

This day is transcendental both for the Government and for the opponents of the reform, since deputies and senators must agree on the final text of the bill, just one day before its scheduled vote in Parliament, on Thursday, March 16.

Among other sectors, several refineries are not operating to deliver fuel and power plants across the country have reduced production since Tuesday, according to the provider Electricity of France (EDF). Industry workers fear losing special privileges with possible changes to the law.

Hundreds of people take part in a demonstration against the French government’s pension reform plan, on the eighth consecutive day of national strike and protests, in Ancenis-Saint-Gereon, France, on March 15, 2023. © Reuters/Stephane Mahé

Meanwhile, public transport is “very disrupted” between Paris and the suburbs, but only slightly affected within the city, the operator of the Autonomous Administration of Parisian Transport explained.

Nationwide, three out of five high-speed trains are running, detailed the state-owned National Society of French Railways.

One of the most visible impacts so far is the accumulation of garbage on the streets of the capital, where garbage collectors and street sweepers have stopped working.

In towns like Marseille, Bouchain and Rennes, crowds of citizens, many of them union members, take to the streets in a resounding cry against the reform.

What are the changes that the pension reform would bring?

The amendment, promoted by President Emmanuel Macron, seeks to increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years, which has generated strong widespread rejection for months.

The change would be made progressively until 2030, when the 64-year limit for retirement would finally come into force.

This change would put France in a position similar to that of most European Union countries with an average retirement age of 65 or older.

Riot police officers stand guard as striking French workers gather and block the entrance to a fuel depot as they protest against the French government’s pension reform plan, in Haulchin, near Valenciennes, France, March 13, 2023. REUTERS – Pascal Rossignol

The French president argues that the increase is crucial to prevent the collapse of the state pension system and ensure that younger populations do not assume the burden of financing older generations.

After initially stating that the main objective is to make the system fairer, the Government now emphasizes that it is about saving and avoiding deficits in the coming decades.

The bill also seeks to increase requirements for a full pension and would abolish retirement privileges enjoyed by some public sector employees, such as Paris Metro workers.

What chances does the reform have of being approved in Parliament?

This is the key question after the proposal caused a spike in political tensions.

The Senate is expected to approve the text of the reform, since it is controlled by a conservative majority in favor of raising the age to qualify for a pension.

However, the situation is complicated for Macron in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament. There are doubts as to whether the ruling party will be able to gather the required number of votes there. You will even need the support of the opposition Republican Party (LR) to pass its legislation.

But among conservatives there is division. While there are those who support the measure, some plan to vote against it or abstain, clouding the chances of approval.

This panorama is drawn after Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority in the legislative elections last year, so the Government needs the votes of the conservatives to carry out its plan, seen by the Executive as a central piece to make to the most competitive French economy.

A general view shows the chamber as Mathilde Panot, deputy and chair of the parliamentary group of the French far-left party La France Insoumise (Incredulous France), delivers a speech during a debate on a motion of no confidence against the French government presented by the parties of the opposition, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on July 11, 2022. © Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Meanwhile, lawmakers on the left and far right are strongly opposed to the measure.

In a speech to parliamentarians on Tuesday March 14, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne insisted there was a majority in the legislature in favor of the changes, appealing to LR lawmakers who have long championed pension reform.

A vote in favor “is not support for the government (…) There is a majority that is not afraid of reforms, even unpopular ones, when they are necessary,” said Borne.

If Borne fails to find a viable majority in the lower house, he could use a constitutional power contained in Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which would allow him to pass legislation regardless of the vote.

However, analysts point out that this move would deprive the prime minister and Macron of democratic legitimacy in the eyes of public opinion and would be considered a hostile action. It would also expose the Administration to a vote of confidence, which it could lose.

According to opinion polls, around two thirds of the French are against the reform.

With Reuters, AP and AFP