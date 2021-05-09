In France, approximately 160 demonstrations were held this Sunday, May 9, with the intention of getting the Government to commit to taking substantive actions to combat climate change. The protesters want to prevent the Senate from rejecting a bill that enshrines a commitment to “environmental protection and biological diversity” in its Constitution.

Thousands of French people took to the streets of various cities in the country this Sunday, May 9, amid a festive atmosphere to demand from the Government of Emmanuel Macron more actions in defense of the climate and against global warming.

“Our message is to show citizens the lack of ambition to combat climate change, to show that the more we mobilize, the more the Government will listen to us,” justified the young Yohan Garnier, one of the protesters in Paris.

The marches come a day after the National Assembly approved a package of measures against global warming that is far from satisfying environmental organizations, who consider them insufficient.

In addition, it includes few of the proposals devised by a citizen body made up of 150 civilians created by Macron himself with the aim of improving climate legislation and even declaring in the French Constitution the guarantee of “the protection of the environment and biological diversity” .

The referendum on climate protection in the Constitution, stuck

Indeed, Macron had promised a referendum to include this protection of the environment in the Constitution. The National Assembly, where it has a majority, voted in favor of the revision. However, the proposal remains stalled in the Senate, where right-wing Republicans have more weight and argue that they are concerned that climate change has a greater place on the political agenda than other constitutional principles.

In fact, his political opponents seem to have condemned his proposal. Julien Bayou, head of the Green Party, said Macron “as usual made a promise that he could not keep.”

On the other hand, Bruno Retailleau, a center-right senator, said that Macron was guilty of “hypocrisy” and said that the president “accuses us of obstruction to justify the cancellation of a referendum that he never wanted.”

However, Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the Macron government, told France 3 channel that his Administration remains firm: “we want the referendum to take place. It is the president’s commitment.” In addition, Attal insisted on the government’s willingness to maintain the consultation, despite the fact that “the Senate is probably seeking to bury him.”

It should be noted that the last referendum held in France was in 2005, during the government of Jacques Chirac, when support was requested for the creation of a European Constitution, but it was rejected.

France’s commitment: reduce greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030

France aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 from 1990 levels, a figure that environmental activists say will not be accelerated at the current rate.

In fact, Macron himself wanted to convince the rest of the European Union to commit to a 55% reduction by 2030.

The French president made the fight against climate change one of his main cards during his election to the Elysee and, on the international scene, he seeks to establish himself as one of the main defenders of the environment, especially during the absence of the United States in the leadership of the climate talks, under the presidency of Donald Trump.

However, the French demand in the streets that these promises and that international projection become real commitments in the laws of the country.