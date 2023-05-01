The French return to the streets this Monday to protest against the pension reform coinciding with May Day, International Workers’ Day. The unions hope to achieve a historic mobilization, while the Government hopes that this day of demands will be the last before turning the page on the unpopular project of President Emmanuel Macron. The plants had not paraded together on this date since 2009, when the financial crisis broke out. This is the thirteenth day of protests against the pension reform, which sets the minimum retirement age in France at 64, two years more than so far. The law, promulgated on April 15 by Macron, will enter into force on September 1, but the unions insist that the Executive must withdraw it. “There cannot be a return to normality if this reform is not withdrawn,” Sophie Binet, the new general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), reiterated this Monday, who is not willing to “go on to something else until (the text) is not withdrawn.” The Ministry of the Interior has mobilized 12,000 police officers and gendarmes for this event. However, Laurent Berger, general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), is more realistic. “I do not believe that the Government or the President of the Republic will back down,” Berger acknowledged in an interview on the France Info radio station. In addition to protesting against the pension reform, the unions also demand in the streets “the increase in wages, equality between women and men, an improvement in working conditions and that environmental challenges be taken into account”, Binet explained on the France 2 television channel. Drone surveillance The Ministry of the Interior has mobilized for the First May 12,000 police and gendarmes, of which 5,000 will be in Paris. The authorities expect there to be between 1,500 and 3,000 ‘yellow vests’ and between 1,000 and 2,000 radical elements in the demonstrations. Several French prefects have given the green light to the use of drones equipped with cameras to control the marches, a decision criticized by the Association for the Defense of Constitutional Liberties (Adelico), which fears that the protests will be “continuously recorded in a massive and systematic way”. in France. The mobilization against the pension reform has made more French join the unions. The CGT and the CFDT have gained 30,000 new members each since January, while the number of members of Fuerza Obrera (FO) has increased by 30%.

