Massive demonstrations cross dozens of French cities this January 19 against the Government’s bill that proposes to increase the retirement age. The unions, who stage an unusual unity, predict that it could be the first day of strike for many.

Philippe is honest. “What I ask for is to have a more or less decent pension. I know that I do not have a salary that allows me to have a retirement of 3,000 euros. But if the reform goes ahead, I will have a 900-euro pension (…) Only I want to have a pleasant end of life,” he told the AFP agency.

Philippe is a postman in the Gironde and is a member of the CGT (General Confederation of Labour), one of the main unions in France and one of the hardest left. “I’m a bike postman. Even if they give us electric bikes, I don’t see myself trying to pedal until I’m 67,” he reasons.

He is one of the thousands of French people who have joined the strike this Thursday, January 19, called by ten unions against the pension reform of President Emmanuel Macron.

Still without official figures for attendance or monitoring of the strike, the mobilization is broad and even exceeds the one that was called in 2019 against the same bill.

For the first time in years, the vast majority of unions, from the most traditional left to the most centrist groups, have agreed to mobilize against Macron’s project to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. .







“It is a first day and there will be others,” stressed the general secretary of the CGT, Philippe Martínez. “It is rare that the unions in France agree. It is an indicator that the situation is serious.”

Laurent Berger, general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), the country’s first union, insisted that “there must be a lot of people” on the streets and called for the marches to take place “peacefully.”

Paris is the main scene of the marches and thousands of people gathered in the Plaza de la República and then walked to the Plaza de la Nación. However, social mobilization was also highly represented in secondary cities such as Bordeaux, Tolosa (Toulouse), Marseille and Nantes, among others. In total there are 200 demonstrations called throughout the country.

Despite the fact that there is still half a day to go, so far there have been no riots and a broad and transversal discontent is taking shape in the streets.

Support for the strike in the transport and school sectors

One of the sectors that has seen its daily life interrupted the most as a result of the strike is the transport sector. The Paris metro is practically paralyzed and mobility is difficult in most large cities this Thursday,

Meanwhile, the railway network is also running at half throttle. The stations are empty and the SNCF railway company had already warned that only 10% of regional trains and between a third and a fifth of high-speed trains would run.

The airports live more calmly, but not without interruptions: the airlines that operate at the Orly airport, in Paris, reduced their flight schedule by 20% due to the strike of air traffic controllers.

A protester raises a CGT union banner in Lyon at a protest against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on January 19, 2023. © Olivier Chassignole / AFP

Schools have also been left with empty classrooms as a result of the extensive monitoring of the strike by teachers. The main union in the education sector estimates a follow-up of 70%.

In addition, several public information networks have also joined the protest. ‘Franceinfo’ and ‘France Inter’ play music instead of the news and ‘France 2’ spends the day shooting programs that have already been broadcast.

The health and energy sectors are others that have joined the strike.

A reform to balance the state coffers, according to the Government

The pension reform could become one of the turning points of the Macron government. He already sought to promote it in 2019, although he was paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in the world the following year.

His proposal is to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and request a total of 43 years of contributions to get the full pension, when before they were 42. The main objective of the reform is to balance the accounts in the State coffers of a pension system that is already deficient and in a country with an increasingly aging population.

The Labor Minister, Olivier Dussopt, defended that the reform is “fair and necessary” and assured in an interview with the ‘LCI’ chain that “there has already been an evolution” in the bill and that “several demands have been included “.

France is one of the countries in the European Union with the lowest retirement age and the intention of the unions is to keep it that way: a large part of the protests are focused on those less qualified jobs, more physically demanding, which have a cost on the health of employees and that reduce life expectancy.

Already in 2010, massive demonstrations united more than a million people against the reform that raised the retirement age from 60 to 62 years. Despite the demonstrations, the government of the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy approved it.

The political outlook for Macron, who is not spending the day of protests in France but is in Barcelona for a summit with the Spanish government, is uncertain. Among his own ranks, there are people who are still not convinced to support the reform and also his party, the Republic on the Move, no longer has an absolute majority in Parliament.

To approve the reform in the legislative body, it needs the support of the conservatives, whose vision is diametrically opposed to that of the unions. Listening to the unions could mean losing the votes of the right; heeding the conservatives could end in weeks of strike action. For Macron, keeping both sides happy will be impossible.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP