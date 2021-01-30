The French National Rally Party, led by Marine Le Pen, proposed to ban Islamist ideology in the country. Reported by Interfax with reference to local media.

The party’s bill prohibits the “practice, demonstration and public dissemination of Islamist ideology” in films, press, libraries and schools. The right also proposes to dissolve organizations defending this ideology and to ban the corresponding places of worship. According to the document, women in France will also be prohibited from wearing hijabs in public places.

In October 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to step up the fight against radical Islamists in the country after the assassination of teacher Samuel Pati in the suburbs of Paris. According to Macron, the country has taken concrete action against associations that spread ideas of radical Islamism and destroy the country’s principles.