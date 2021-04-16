A woman moves with a public bicycle in Paris. Chesnot / Getty Images

The Spanish Government has just launched a new plan to promote the replacement of old cars with electric ones. But, what if the aid was also destined to exchange cars for bicycles? This is the proposal that was approved last Friday in the French National Assembly, which voted unanimously in favor of an amendment to its climate change law that extends conversion premiums to “people who wish to replace an old vehicle” polluting by “An electric bike”. This measure is also applied to the so-called “cargo” bicycles, increasingly in vogue for the transport of products in this country, especially in the city. The Spanish investments for the bicycle will be known later, but for now there is no similar aid planned.

Although some French media have already calculated the aid for sending an old car to scrapping at 2,500 euros, the French Ministry of Ecological Transition has explained to EL PAÍS that it is still necessary to specify which car models will be able to benefit from the premium and for what type of bicycles , as well as the amount of the premium and the people who may request it. For the president of the French bicycle users’ federation, Olivier Schneider, the measure constitutes a true “cultural change” in a country with a deep-rooted automobile tradition.

The measure was not originally foreseen in the climate law that the French Government wants to approve – it is still in its first phase of discussion in the National Assembly – as a sign of its ecological commitment, although both NGOs and advisory bodies to the Executive consider it “insufficient ”. In fact, one of these “shortcomings” was that, despite the fact that France has been promoting a plan to promote bicycles for some years, it barely appeared in the text of the law. An issue corrected with this amendment, which seeks to further promote a cheap and ecological means of transport that is already experiencing a real boom in the country: last week, the Sport & Cycle Union, which federates the French bicycle industry, announced that the French market increased 25% in 2020, with 2.6 million new bicycles sold, including 500,000 electric.

Meanwhile, in Spain, the European recovery funds announced for mobility (13.2 billion) are intended, above all, to promote and subsidize electric cars and charging points. Several experts criticize that there is still no decided commitment to public transport or bicycles. “Sustainable mobility is not changing cars for electric cars. Active mobility (walking and cycling) and collective transport must be prioritized ”, explains David Lois, professor of Social Psychology at UNED and an expert in mobility.

A man circulates on a bike lane in the center of Madrid this Thursday. David G. Folgueiras

“The Moves III plan does not include aid for electric bikes or for substituting a car for a bicycle, but there will be other programs that encourage the use of bicycles in urban centers,” explains a spokesman for the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving , dependent on the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The Ministry of Transport, for its part, explains that it will promote the creation of bus lanes, the modernization of bus fleets and other measures in favor of collective transport, but the investments have not yet been announced.

The department headed by José Luis Ábalos also wants to encourage the use of bicycles, although there are still no committed games. The ministry has asked city councils for expressions of interest (which allow the analysis of possible projects that can then be subsidized with European funds), and has received 85 plans related to bicycles for an amount of 446 million. “The number of proposed projects confirms the commitment that the ministry made for the bicycle, and we are told that this sustainable mode of transport will play an important role when calls for aid are issued to municipalities,” explains a spokesman for Transport. While waiting for those plans to materialize, the only money committed for mobility for now is for electric vehicles.

“Investing in an electric car does not solve many of the problems generated by motorized mobility: the use of public space, accidents, traffic jams …”, criticizes Esther Anaya, a researcher at Imperial College London. “In addition, the electric vehicle also generates pollution by how energy is produced, which is not always clean,” he adds. In his opinion, “electrification can help make a fraction of travel sustainable, but if we present it as a general solution we will be selling something that does not lead us to transform mobility”.

Necessary, but not sufficient

Xavier Querol, pollution expert at the CSIC, points out that “the electric car is a necessary but not sufficient measure to solve poor air quality.” The scientist proposes to focus the subsidies on electrifying taxis and vans: “A family usually uses the car for at most an hour and a half a day, the rest of the time it is parked. On the other hand, an urban distribution vehicle or a taxi is driving 10 hours a day, that is, it is worth 10 cars ”. Querol calls for a large investment in public transport and that the labor agreements include the transport payment again.

A woman takes a girl on a bicycle this Thursday in Valencia. Monica Torres

David Lois points out that just over 2% of the cars sold in Spain are electric. “Is it realistic to focus the urgency of global warming in this regard? I don’t think it’s the priority ”, he criticizes, and is committed to changing the modal split, that is, the way people move. “Around 30% of car trips in Spain are less than two kilometers, and 50% less than five kilometers. The electric car does not reduce urban congestion, nor accidents, nor overweight. In addition, these aids subsidize the highest incomes. We need fewer cars on the road, even if they are electric. It is more urgent to electrify buses before private cars ”.

The Government promised almost a year ago to promote a National Bicycle Strategy that for now has not yet launched. Transport says they will “in the next few months.” Laura Vergara, from Con Bici, which brings together dozens of cycling associations, criticizes that “for now, the only commitment to the bike is five million from the Budgets for this strategy. In the recovery funds, the bike is named at the end in a generic way and without proposing anything specific ”. The bicycle, the most sustainable means of transport, continues to await the state’s impulse.

