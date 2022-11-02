Causeur: Russia can sell oil to Europe cheaper in exchange for insurance of its delivery

French magazine Causeur against the backdrop of the introduction by the West of the ceiling on oil prices from Russia proposed countries of the European Union (EU) to agree with Moscow on its supplies. The publication recommended that Russia export black gold at a price below the market, and in return require buyers to pay for insurance for its transportation.

The author of the article is confident that restrictive measures by Western countries will not violate Russia’s plans for oil exports. He believes that Russia is forced to extract and sell it, because otherwise the resource will have nowhere to store it.

It is noted that both the EU countries and the UK have decided to ban their companies from insuring and financing the delivery of Russian oil, in particular by sea, to third countries after the end of 2022. In this regard, the magazine suggested considering the option of granting preferential treatment to each batch of Russian oil, which will be sold at a price less than or equal to the ceiling set by Europe, and in return to lift the ban on financing and insurance of fuel batches. Causeur stresses that this could help the European Union maintain the ban while avoiding a boomerang effect on Western economies.

Energy crisis in the world

The price ceiling for Russian oil was introduced as part of the next package of anti-Russian sanctions. It does not allow buying oil from Russia if its cost is higher than the one established by restrictive measures. Thus, it is planned to reduce Moscow’s windfall profits from the sale of energy resources.

According to Reuters, British oil and gas company British Petroleum (BP) profited from the energy crisis and posted a record profit (excluding one-off factors) of $8.15 billion in the third quarter. The key drivers behind the surge in earnings were “exceptional gas marketing and trading results” as well as high gas prices offsetting weaker refining margins and “average” oil sales.

Masahiro Okafuji, the head of the Itochu company participating in the Sakhalin-1 project, said that Japan cannot completely refuse to purchase Russian energy resources. According to him, unlike European countries and the US, Japan is completely dependent on oil and gas imports.

The reality is that we will not survive if we do not continue to import from Russia, even if the volumes are smaller. Masahiro Okafuji Itochu CEO

The Oil Price publication, in turn, named a way for Russia to circumvent the sanctions associated with the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices. According to the authors of the article, Moscow can do this with the help of its allies and the tanker fleet. It is noted that Western countries have felt the consequences of rising energy prices, so they least want to aggravate the situation due to the enormous reduction in Russian oil and gas supplies after the introduction of marginal prices.

Russian oil

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak estimated the volume of oil production in Russia in October. He clarified that production remained at the September level. Novak added that production will remain at the same level in November, while the dynamics in December will depend on the effect of European sanctions, which will come into force on December 5.

9.9million barrels of oil per day produced by Russia in October

The Russian Ministry of Finance noted that the average price of Urals oil in the first 10 months of the year was $79.57 per barrel, in October – $70.62 per barrel. At the same time, the average price for January-October turned out to be higher than for the same period in 2021 ($67.51), but in October the indicator dropped 1.15 times year-on-year (the previous level was $81.49).

The head of the world’s largest independent oil trader Vitol, Russell Hardy, predicted a sharp decline in commodity exports after a partial European embargo on Russian oil came into force in December. In his opinion, the fleet of tankers that Russia is gathering to circumvent the ban on ship insurance will not allow maintaining the volume of deliveries.