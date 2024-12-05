Michel Barnier is known to the French as a proud man and a formidable mediator. The 73-year-old Savoyardeer was often a minister in his long political career. And for Brussels he negotiated the implementation of Brexit, not exactly a walk in the park. But his most recent role, that of Prime Minister of his country, which was also his most important role to date, was ultimately simply objectively too difficult. One mission impossible.
